Mangalagiri: TDP decries removal of houses for retaining wall

Mangalagiri: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Gadde Rammohan on Thursday demanded that the Jagan government explain whether the construction of retaining wall was necessary, if it removed the poor people's houses from the Krishna Karakatta in Vijayawada.

Rammohan said that the government wasted two years without doing anything to complete the already half constructed retaining wall project. The Chandrababu regime took it up in three phases and had completed the phase one. At that time, Rs 165 crore was released towards completion of the first phase.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP MLA slammed the Chief Minister for playing 'high drama' by laying new foundation stones for works that were already taken up by the previous government. Along with the wall, the TDP regime also started the construction of the flyover and the Budameru bridge. Without doing any real work, the Jagangovernment was just showcasing the previous government's works to claim false credit.

Rammohan recalled how the TDP planned the retaining wall only to protect the residents located abutting the Krishna Karakatta. It did not evacuate or relocate one single family from there. But now, the YSRCP government was giving markings to remove houses in the name of the second phase retaining wall works. Three fourths of the houses were proposed to be removed. Where is be the need for the flood protection wall when the houses were removed?

The TDP leader asserted that the TDP planned the retaining wall in such a manner that it would be able to withstand even the fiercest flood in the river. As such, plans were drawn for constructing the wall to a depth that would be equal to its rise above the ground. If the YSRCP government continued its negligence, it would hurt the prospects of over 40,000 people.

The wall should be constructed with an aim to give long term benefits to the future generations. Rammohan criticised the Chief Minister for making false claims on the projects like Orvakal airport in Kurnool district that were already completed during the Naidu rule.