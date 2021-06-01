Mangalagiri: TDP demands probe into threat to Judge Ramakrishna

Mangalagiri: TDP on Monday expressed serious concern over the reports about a knife found in the barracks of the Chittoor jail in which Judge S Ramakrishna was held as an undertrial prisoner.

The TDP leaders, at a meeting of key leaders presided over by party national president N Chandrababu Naidu, expressed fears that there was a serious threat to the life of the Dalit Judge. The Judge's son, Vamsi Krishna, has already complained about the threat being posed to his father from a suspicious fellow prisoner in the same barrack.

The TDP meeting referred to the reports of knife and called for a high level probe into this. As a responsible opposition party, the TDP would give all the required support to the legal struggle being waged by the Judge's son, it said adding the party would stand by the side of Vamsi Krishna in his fight to save his father's life. The continuing atrocities against Dalits under the Jagan Reddy rule were unfortunate, it said.

The TDP leaders said Judge Ramakrishna was targeted just because he did not succumb to the inducements and threats to the ruling party leaders. He just complained to the senior judges in the higher courts. For that, the government and minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy launched a witch hunt, they said.

Decrying the YSRCP's politics of victimisation, the TDP deplored that Judge Ramakrishna was implicated in false cases and sent to jail. Now, another ill motivated prisoner was reportedly sent to the barracks to threaten and harass him. Based on the judge son's complaint, the prisoner concerned was shifted to another barrack but a knife was found in the midst of all this in the barrack where the Judge was kept.

The TDP leaders recalled how the ruling party leaders had a dubious track record considering the killing of Moddu Srinu in the barracks itself.