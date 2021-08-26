Mangalagiri: TDP hails speedier trials in CBI & ED cases

Mangalagiri: Former Minister and TDP Politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Thursday said democracy would be in great danger if the people's representatives involved in criminal cases were allowed to escape from timely court trials and punishments for years together.

Ramakrishnudu asserted that true democracy would flourish only when the criminals were restrained from exercising undue influence in politics.

It was a welcome sign that there would be a speedier trial in the CBI and ED cases involving the people's representatives from now on. If trials into these cases were further delayed, it would pose a threat to the very existence of democratic values.

In a statement here, the TDP leader termed it as alarming that over 138 CBI and ED cases pertaining to Andhra Pradesh were pending in various stages for over a decade.

Amicus Curiae Vijay Hansaria has provided to the Supreme Court these startling facts as reported by the Registrar General of AP High Court. If things continued like this, it would be difficult to pass on a healthy society to the future generations of people.

Ramakrishnudu said that the Amicus Curiae had reported 'inordinate delay' in the trials of some pending cases relating to Andhra Pradesh.

These developments would be detrimental to democracy and the spirit of constitutional values. The keen interest being shown by the Supreme Court to restrain criminals in politics would truly strengthen the democratic fabric of the country.

The TDP leader pointed out that power of the people would go into the hands of the elected representatives through the process of elections in any democracy.

When such elected leaders resorted to gross misuse of power, severe injustice would be done to the people. Change would begin only when the general public was informed of these abuses of authority. Only then, it would be possible to prevent criminals and financial terrorists from entering the temples of democracy.

Ramakrishnudu urged for setting up of a committee as suggested by the Amicus Curiae to supervise the trials in the CBI and ED cases. Parliament should also pass laws to ban convicted criminals from standing in elections for a lifetime.