Mangalagiri: TDP urges Jagan to clarify on PRC,CPS

Mangalagiri: TDP MLC P Ashok Babu on Thursday demanded that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy clarify on the implementation of the employees' PRC (pay revision commission), interim relief (IR) and DA payments besides the withdrawal of contributory pension scheme (CPS).

Ashok Babu asked why the employees' leaders were forgetting the significance of July 1 as it was the day on which the first PRC was announced. Also, most people preferred July 1 for their date of birth at a time when there was no proper official recording of birthdays. Chief Minister Jagan Reddy promised a very good PRC along with Interim relief of 27 per cent but this has not been implemented till now, he pointed out.

Addressing a press conference at TDP state office here, the TDP MLC deplored that the 11th PRC was not implemented so far though it should have been in force from July1, 2018.

All the employees were overjoyed when Jagan announced the best PRC but their happiness was only short-lived. The PRC dated July 1, 2018, was not being implemented even as July 1, 2021, has arrived now.

The TDP MLC demanded that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government implement the PRC from July 1, 2019. This should be extended to all those employees who have retired in this period. The Chief Minister should also make an immediate statement on the payment of DA and cancellation of the CPS, he said.

He stressed the need for the Chief Minister to fulfil his own promise to regularise the contract employees.

He also demanded the government to make sure that the employees are be able to use their health cards fully.

There were 10 lakh employees and pensioners in AP. Together with their family members, the employees would have nearly 50 lakh vote bank. This was enough to upset the Chief Minister's calculations, he said.