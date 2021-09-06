Mangalgiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh demands rollback of power tariff hike

Mangalgiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Monday demanded that the YSRCP government immediately rollback the hike in power tariff in order to provide relief from the undue financial burdens being imposed on all sections of the people in the past two-and-half years.

Lokesh accused the Jagan Reddy government of collecting over Rs 4,000 crore from people in the name of adjustment charges towards the costs of power generation, transmission and distribution.

CM Jagan should freshen up his memory of how boastfully he promised during his pre-election Padayatra that he would not hike current charges if voted to power.

All those promises were being broken one by one after coming to power. In a statement here, Lokesh said that the AP people were getting shocked and shaken at the manner in which the Jagan Reddy regime was 'robbing' and 'slapping' higher taxes and charges on their faces.

The situation was so pathetic that the people were getting electric shocks by just taking a look at the monthly current bills.

The Chief Minister totally forgot about the welfare and wellbeing of the people but started punishing them with his regime's multiple scams and frauds.

Lokesh deplored that the Jagan regime robbed Rs 9,069 crore by hiking current charges for five times in just two-and-half years.