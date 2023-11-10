Manginapudi beach development: Officials told to come up with a master plan

Vijayawada: Krishna district collector P Rajababu convened a meeting with the officials of school of planning and architecture, Panchayat Raj and Roads and buildings in Machilipatnam and discussed the development and beautification of the beach and the Collectorate.

Addressing a meeting, collector said that the officials have come up with a master plan to develop Manginapudi beach located near Machilipatnam and the 200 years old district Collectorate located in the Krishna district headquarters.

He asked the officials to install lighting, arrange toilets and high mast lights near the vehicle parking place at Manginapudi beach. Officials are told to increase the security and provide a room for staff.

He said the Collectorate was built in 1826 and suggested the officials to ensure that the structure should be maintained as it is intact as the building is the heritage of Krishna district people.

Collector asked officials and architects to draw a plan to develop the landscape and arrange benches on the two sides of the entrance of the Collectorate building.

He also suggested development of greenery and plantation in the Collectorate and asked officials to store water at only one place. CC road to be laid from the Collectorate building to EVM godown and arrange lighting, he said.

Officials of the school of planning and architecture D Srinivas, Ch Karthik, G Shanmukha Priya and officials of the R and B and Panchayat Raj and others were present in the meeting.