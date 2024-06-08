Live
Just In
Deeply concerned, says PM Modi after attack on Danish Prime Minister
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he was "deeply concerned" with the news of the attack on Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen.
"Deeply concerned by the news of the attack on Mette Frederiksen, Denmark's Prime Minister. We condemn the attack. Wishing good health to my friend," PM Modi posted on X.
It was reported that Frederiksen, who suffered a minor injury after a man hit her in central Copenhagen was "safe but shaken" by Friday's incident.
Several top leaders of the world have also severely condemned the attack on the Danish PM which took place as the voters in the country are getting ready to elect members of the European Parliament on Sunday.
With both countries working extensively together in several fields, Frederiksen has in the past hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "an inspiration for the rest of the world" for having set some very ambitious targets when it comes to providing clean water and renewable energy to millions of households.
Denmark is also the only country in the world with which India has a Green Strategic Partnership.
PM Modi has also highlighted the role that Danish expertise and Danish technology can play in the scale and speed at which India wants to move forward.