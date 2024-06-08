  • Menu
Garbage Tax Collection Halted in State as TDP Fulfill Election Promise

The TDP government's promise to stop the collection of garbage tax has finally come into effect as municipalities and corporations across the state have ceased the collection of waste taxes.

TDP chief Chandrababu had made this commitment to the people of the state and has now followed through on it.

This decision aims to provide relief to the citizens from the burden of additional taxes. The halt in garbage tax collection will come as a welcome relief to many residents.

