Live
- Lychee Seeds: Edible with Caution
- Padala Suhaas of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) from Nellore becomes a top scorer in NEET UG 2024, scoring 715 marks and securing AIR 162
- CARE Hospitals, Hitec City Organizes Awareness Walkathon with Brain tumour survivors
- Indo Pacific Geo Intelligence Forum 2024 to Begin on June 11
- Tauseef Ahmed Lone animal rescuer
- Rahul Gandhi’s two Yatras failed to make any impact in MP
- T20 World Cup: Pakistan have no time to waste, their game against India has just got bigger, says Gayle
- MahaYuti will sweep Assembly polls as MVA's false narratives won't work again: Fadnavis
- SIT takes Prajwal Revanna to his home in Holenarasipur for spot inspection
- 74 children take Metro ride in Bengal ahead of Child Protection Day
Just In
Garbage Tax Collection Halted in State as TDP Fulfill Election Promise
Highlights
The TDP government's promise to stop the collection of garbage tax has finally come into effect as municipalities and corporations across the state have ceased the collection of waste taxes.
The TDP government's promise to stop the collection of garbage tax has finally come into effect as municipalities and corporations across the state have ceased the collection of waste taxes.
TDP chief Chandrababu had made this commitment to the people of the state and has now followed through on it.
This decision aims to provide relief to the citizens from the burden of additional taxes. The halt in garbage tax collection will come as a welcome relief to many residents.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS