Remembering Ramoji Rao: A titan of Indian media and hospitality

The recent passing of Ch Ramoji Rao has marked the end of an era for Indian media and hospitality industries, leaving behind a legacy that reshaped the landscape of Telugu journalism and entertainment.

Born on November 16, 1936, in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, Ramoji Rao’s journey from modest beginnings to founding a multifaceted empire is a testament to his visionary leadership and unwavering dedication. His entrepreneurial spirit first bloomed with the establishment of Margadarsi Chit Fund in 1962, which swiftly gained prominence across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Ramoji Rao’s foray into the media sector began in 1969 with the launch of ‘Annadata’, a magazine aimed at empowering farmers. His crowning achievement came in 1974 with the founding of Eenadu, initially based in Visakhapatnam. Under his stewardship, Eenadu revolutionized Telugu journalism by emphasizing local news coverage, using simple language, and pioneering early morning delivery practices. The newspaper played a pivotal role in advocating for democracy during critical junctures, including the restoration of N T Rama Rao to power in 1984.

The establishment of Ramoji Film City on the outskirts of Hyderabad further solidified Ramoji Rao’s legacy. Recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest film city, it became a hub for Indian and international cinema, hosting blockbuster productions like SS Rajamouli’s ‘Bahubali’ series.

Beyond media and entertainment, Ramoji Rao’s ventures extended into hospitality with the Dolphin Group of Hotels, and culinary arts with Priya Foods, renowned for its pickles that became household staples across India and beyond.

Honored with the Padma Vibhushan in 2016, India’s second-highest civilian award, Ramoji Rao’s contributions transcended industries, impacting millions of lives through employment, cultural enrichment, and philanthropy. His pioneering spirit and commitment to excellence have left an indelible mark on Indian media and society, inspiring generations of entrepreneurs and journalists.

As the nation mourns the loss of this visionary, Ramoji Rao’s legacy will continue to resonate through the institutions he built and the values he upheld, forever etched in the annals of Indian media history.