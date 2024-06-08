  • Menu
Seven-member gang of car thieves apprehended by Kothagudem police

In a successful operation conducted by the Kothagudem 1 Town Police Station, a gang of car thieves was apprehended at the Kothagudem bus stand center.

In a successful operation conducted by the Kothagudem 1 Town Police Station, a gang of car thieves was apprehended at the Kothagudem bus stand center. The suspicious car carrying seven individuals was thoroughly inspected, leading to the discovery of their involvement in a series of thefts.

The gang members, identified as VM Banjaru, Gopi, and Srinu from Penuballi, were found to be residing in Vidyanagar Colony, Chunchupalli. They confessed to stealing autos and bikes from houses in Bhadrachalam, Palvancha, and Kottagudem. The stolen vehicles were then sold to share the earnings among themselves.

It was during an attempt to sell an auto in Kottagudem that the gang was caught by the police. CI Karunakar stated that all seven suspects were arrested and taken to court for further legal proceedings. It was also revealed that they had a history of stealing in cars. The police have successfully prevented further criminal activities by the gang through their timely intervention.

