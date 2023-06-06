Mangroves to be developed at Bhimunivaripalem

Tirupati: In a significant move, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy launched the mangroves project at Bhimunivaripalem of Tada mandal in Sullurpet constituency. On the occasion of the World Environment Day, the Forest department has initiated the ‘Mission Life’ programme. The idea is by developing mangroves, the coastal area can be protected from soil erosion and help grow fisheries to help the fishermen.

Mission Life motivates people to make small changes in behaviour by becoming ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ champions. It involves various key initiatives under which protection of coastal areas is also one by developing Mangroves apart from various other steps. Mangroves characterise the estuary area and serve an important role in coastal protection, reducing erosion, and providing a nursery for many marine animals.

The mangroves will be developed across the coastline and along other water bodies adjacent to the seacoast. The Mission has seven themes which include Save Energy, Save water, Say no to single use plastic, Reduce E-waste, Adopt sustainable food systems, Reduce waste and Adopt healthy lifestyles. Educating people on these seven aspects to save the environment was the idea behind Mission Life, maintained MP Dr Gurumoorthy.

Taking part in the programme at Bhimunivaripalem on Monday, he said that by developing mangroves at the coastline, environmental balance can be protected. Mangroves play a key role maintaining a diverse ecosystem and provide essential habitat for thousands of species. They protect water quality by removing pollutants.

The MP recalled that recently he met the joint secretary of Ministry of ports, shipping and waterways regarding removal of silt at the Pulicat lake near Rayadoruvu of Gudur constituency. It was learnt that soon after getting the approvals from the ministry of fisheries for the same, the Rs 128 crore works will be started which will be of immense use for fishermen.