  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Manne Subbareddy donates Rs. 25,000 to villagers of Bukkapuram

Manne Subbareddy donates Rs. 25,000 to villagers of Bukkapuram
x
Highlights

Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy, the TDP MLA candidate from Dhone Constituency, donated Rs. 25,000 to the villagers of Bukkapuram.

Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy, the TDP MLA candidate from Dhone Constituency, donated Rs. 25,000 to the villagers of Bukkapuram. The donation was made for the construction of Sri Sitaramula Temple in Bukkapuram Village, Bethancherla Mandal.

The donation was handed over to the Junas by Dharmavaram Manne Gautham Reddy, a TDP youth leader from Don Constituency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X