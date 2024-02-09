Manne Subbareddy donates Rs. 25,000 to villagers of Bukkapuram

Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy, the TDP MLA candidate from Dhone Constituency, donated Rs. 25,000 to the villagers of Bukkapuram. The donation was made for the construction of Sri Sitaramula Temple in Bukkapuram Village, Bethancherla Mandal.

The donation was handed over to the Junas by Dharmavaram Manne Gautham Reddy, a TDP youth leader from Don Constituency.