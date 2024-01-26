Manne Subbareddy participate in Republic Day in Dhone

On Republic Day, TDP MLA candidate Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy, along with TDP leaders, celebrated the occasion by hoisting the national flag in Pyapili town, which falls under the Dhone Constituency.

The event was attended by several notable individuals, including former MPP RE Raghavendra, Pyapili mandal TDP President Gandikota Ramasubbaiah, Nandyala District TDP BC Cell Spokesperson Rammohan Yadav, Peddapudella Prasad Reddy, Erraguntlapalle Venkateswara Reddy, BC committee leaders Nagendra, Pyapili Mandal TDP General Secretary Sudarshan, Gudipadu Sudhakar Gupta, Telugu Youth Committee leaders Rambhupal, Gandikota Ramanjaneyulu, Pyapili Mandal TDP Telugu Youth Presidents Kodanda Ramaiah, Mallikarjuna, Challa Veera, as well as Janasena party leaders Chandra, Madhu, Rajinikanth Reddy, and others.