Manne Sunna Reddy urges leaders to make Ra Kadali Ra meeting in Allagadda succesfull

In the meeting held at the Telugu Desam Party office in Done town, Dharmavaram Manne Subba Reddy urged the leaders to mobilize support for the upcoming "Ra Kadali Ra" public meeting in Allagadda on the 9th of this month. The meeting aimed to discuss strategies to ensure the success of the public meeting.

Various party members including State TDP Secretary Y. Nageswarao Yadav, State TDP Secretary Voglala Ramakrishna, Don Mandala TDP Observer Kamatham Katamaiya, Bethancherla Town TDP Observer, State TDP Executive Secretary Gajula Adenna, Former MPP RE Raghavendra, Don Town TDP President Chatakonda Srinivasulu, Don Mandala TDP President Salindra Srinivasulu Yadav, Bethancherla Mandala TDP President Ellanagaiah, Papili Mandala TDP President Gandikota Ramasubbaiah, Nandyala District TDP BC Cell President, Don Town TDP Observer Public Hospital Besta Mallikarjuna, Bethancherla Mandala TDP Observer Ramakrishna Reddy, Papili Town TDP President Bhushetty Chinna Sunkaiah, Papili Mandala TDP General Secretary Sudarshan Garu, Don Town TDP General Secretary Mohammed Rafi, Bethancherla Mandala TDP Coordinating Committee Chairman Unnam Chandrasekhar, Bethancherla Town TDP General Secretary Shekshavali Chaudhary, Cluster Incharge Ramesh Garu, and others attended the meeting.