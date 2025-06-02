Manohar launches supply of ration through fair price shops

Pithapuram: In an effort to ensure transparency and curb irregularities in the public distribution system (PDS), the Andhra Pradesh government has reintroduced the distribution of essential commodities through fair price shops, announced Minister for Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Nadendla Manohar.

Speaking to the media after launching the ration distribution at a PDS outlet in Pithapuram town on Sunday, the Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to revamping the ration system for the benefit of the people.

The State government has taken steps to distribute essential commodities to 1.46 crore families through a network of 29,761 ration shops across Andhra Pradesh, he said. Beneficiaries are now allowed to collect their ration supplies from any nearby shop, not just the one linked to their ration card, he added. He said that this will offer greater convenience and flexibility.

Minister Manohar accused the previous government of misusing nearly ₹1,700 crore of public funds under the guise of doorstep delivery of rations. In contrast, he claimed the current government’s revitalisation of ration shops is expected to save Rs385 crore in public funds.

Ration shops will now remain open from the 1st to the 15th of every month, operating in two shifts 8 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm allowing beneficiaries to collect their supplies at their convenience. For 15.6 lakh specially identified beneficiaries, including the elderly above 65 years and differently-abled persons, home delivery will be ensured by the 5th of each month.

To streamline this service, dedicated WhatsApp groups have been formed to monitor deliveries. Dealers have been instructed to upload delivery photos in real time, and any discrepancies in weight or denial of services will result in strict action. Dealers are also advised to ensure the proper functioning of ePoS and weighing machines and to arrange alternate methods in case of tenical issues. The Minister also explained that a new mobile application is being developed to provide real-time updates and transparency in the distribution process.

For quick grievance redressal, QR codes are being installed at every ration shop to allow beneficiaries to directly contact higher officials.

Minister Manohar stated that soon after the new government assumed office, it took firm steps to curb the ration mafia. Tight security has been deployed at ports like Kakinada and Visakhapatnam to prevent illegal rice smuggling to other States. He further revealed that those involved in smuggling activities have been booked under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act, with security tightened at all ports across the State.

This initiative marks a significant move toward restoring integrity and efficiency in the State’s public distribution system. Kakinada Rural MLA Pantham Nanaji, Former MLAs SVSN Varma, Pendem Dorababu and others participated in the programme.