Many mandals face flood threat as Godavari rises again

Amalapuram(Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema District): The floodwater level at 52.60 feet at Bhadrachalam prompted the officials to sound second flood warning on Tuesday. Water level in River Godavari is rising steadily and expected to cross the third flood warning level at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB) at Dowleswaram in the early hours of Thursday.

The water level is expected to touch third warring level of 17.75 ft with discharge over 17 lakh cusecs downstream by Thursday evening.

At present, the water level in the river was recorded at 13.80 ft with a discharge of 13,02,640 cusecs into the sea from SACB.

As heavy rains continue to lash various parts of Maharashtra and Telangana, water level in River Godavari at Rajamahendravaram is rising rapidly.

There is possible threat to Konaseema district as the river receives heavy inflows from upper reaches and 17 lakh cusecs of water discharged to lower reaches from SACB.

According to sources, owing to incessant rains and floods, more than 80 villages in Konaseema district are likely to be submerged. In case the water level increases owing to the

tributaries of Godavari - Vashista, Vainateya, Gowtamai and Vruddagatami, the surrounding hamlets are likely to be submerged. The Konaseema district administration is already taking necessary steps to face the flood challenge.

People are worried about the second time floods in Konaseema region. Certain Lanka villages are still steeped in slush and mud.

In view of the rising water level at SACB, Collector Himanshu Shukla stated that 118 Lanka villages are under the threat. He wanted them to be alert and follow the guidelines of the government.

According to sources, 22 mandals were identified as flood prone and 31 island villages located in these vulnerable mandals. Konaseema district administration has geared up its rescue and relief machinery to meet the flood situation.

The officials are in touch with the officials from Telangana districts to assess Godavari river flood situation to prepare an action plan to ensure safety for all vulnerable people.

District Revenue Officer Ch Sathibabu asked the people to be cautious and alert in view of the rising flood water and the second warning issued at Bhadrachalam.

However, he stated that the water level may not rise beyond the second warning level.

He advised the officials to be alert and ready to carry out the rescue operations.