Many villages in Srikakulam witness post-poll violence

Srikakulam: As fallout of just-concluded panchayat elections, many villages witnessed clashes between rival groups in the district.



In Mettavalasa village in G Sigadam mandal under Etcherla Assembly constituency, supporters of YSRCP and TDP clashed on Tuesday after a tiff over social media posts. Around 20 persons were injured as two sides attacked each other with stones and sticks. They were admitted to government hospital at Rajam and police posted a picket in the village to prevent further violence.

At Chillapetarajam in Ranastalam mandal in the same constituency, supporters of defeated candidate and winner clashed. Members of one group pelted stones at rival group late on Monday night in which a police vehicle was also damaged. A case was registered regarding the incident by J R Puram police on Tuesday. Police identified 20 persons and special teams have been deployed to nab them.

At Badivanipeta village, where elections results were declared late on Sunday night, tense situation prevailed.

YSRCP and TDP supporters attacked each other at Gokarnapalli village in Ponduru mandal over result of election held in third phase leading the police to post a picket in the village.

Geddakancharam village under G Sigadam mandal also witnessed a clash between YSRCP and TDP activist following election result in the fourth phase.

District SP Amith Bardhar said they had taken all the measures to prevented disputes among people in rural areas during polls by maintaining strict vigil. He said they were collecting details from sensitive villages across the district to prevent post-poll violence.