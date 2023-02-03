Manyam: A potential tourist destination ignored for ages

Parvathipuram: Manyam district is one of the thickest forest areas in the state and has beautiful valleys, waterfalls, reservoirs, waterbodies and many attractions with strong potential to become a major tourist destination.

It is one among the Northern Circars in Coastal Andhra with 16 Revenue mandals, 3 towns, 993 villages having 9,72,135 population. The district can be divided into two distinct natural physical divisions, ie, plain and hilly regions.

The hilly region is mostly covered with dense forests and comes under the Agency tract of the district. Since it is hilly tract its elevation is also uneven. The plain portion of the district is a well-cultivated tract. The Agency tract mostly consists of the hilly regions covered by the Eastern Ghats which run parallel to the Coast from the North-East to the South-West.

The district is drained by the rivers of Nagavali, Suvarnamukhi, Vegavathi and Gomukhi, which pass through the plain and hilly regions.

Fauna in the district is fairly high in the interior hill regions, but it is heavily threatened with extinction. The reasons for the depletion are mainly due to shrinkage of habitat and un-controlled poaching. The principal animals and birds found from along the sea-coast to the high plateau are Yellow Bat, Sloth Bear, Wild Buffaloes, Fox, Hare Hyena, Jackal, Mongoose and birds of blue rock Pigeon, House Crow, House Sparrow, Common Myna, etc.

Though this district has such natural resources which if properly planned and executed can become a major revenue earning district. But unfortunately, no government had focussed on developing and promoting this part as a tourist destination. Some half-hearted efforts were made by the administration, but the infrastructural facilities are very poor. If developed properly, it can become a major tourist attraction and generate direct and indirect employment to the tribal youth. Even products produced by tribals will get a boost. Seethampeta attracts some tourists because of the NTR Adventure Park. The park is unique with waterbody, an auditorium-cum-theatre, bungi jump adventure sports and waterfalls at Mettuguda and Sunnapugedda. If developed systematically, it can be a major tourist spot.

Adali, which is just 10 to 12 km from Seethampeta, is an hill top station with beautiful locations around it and a wonderful view but there are no basic facilities for the tourists. Officials told Hans India that there are proposals to construct three cottages, one club house, entrance arch, children play area at a cost of Rs 2.75 crore. The recent visit of Kumbha Ravi Babu, Chairman, AP State ST Commission and others to the area had given rise to hope that some developmental activity may begin. District Collector Nishant Kumar had visited Hiramandal reservoir of Srikakulam district and instructed engineers to finalise tenders and take up works to provide facilities. It is learnt that the resorts at Jagathipalli would be constructed at a cost of Rs 28 crore near Seethampeta. The District Collector said that efforts were on to develop ecotourism at Gummalakshmipuram Mandal. He said he had even suggested that this part be renamed as the Eastern Ghats.