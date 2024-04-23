Manyam district stands first in SSC

Parvathipuram: Parvathipuram Manyam district stood first in SSC exam for the second consecutive year. The district stood first in the state with highest 96.37 pass percentage. In the last year exams also the district came first in the state with 87.47 percentage. As many as 4,861 boys and 5,203 girls totalling 10,064 passed in the exam. As many as 8,955 students secured first division, 854 secured second division and 255 secured third division. Launch of ‘My school My pride’ programme by collector Nishant Kumar had resulted good results. Under this programme, adoption officers had been appointed to 183 high schools to supervise the learning standards of 9th and 10th classes. Nishant Kumar himself adopted DVM Municipal High school of Parvathipuram. Other IAS officers and deputy collectors posted in the district also visited schools as adoption officers. The adoption officers belonging to all the departments had taken up the task in a different way to motivate and excel in education and career. The agricultural officers, animal husbandry officers, engineers, Group I officers, different department officers took the chance to motivate the children by telling their own experiences right from 10th class to reaching the position.

On this occasion, collector Nishant Kumar said, “I am feeling as if I have got 1st rank in SSC... Really a moment of job satisfaction,” he said. It was a collective effort of students, teachers and adoption officers, he added.