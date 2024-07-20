  • Menu
Manyam district to be drug-free says CRPC chief Kesali Apparao

CRPC state chairman K Apparao holds a review meeting with officials at Parvathipuram on Friday

Parvathipuram : Andhra Pradesh State Child Rights Protection(CRPC) Commission chairman Kesali Apparao and member Gondu Sitaram said that extensive...

Parvathipuram : Andhra Pradesh State Child Rights Protection(CRPC) Commission chairman Kesali Apparao and member Gondu Sitaram said that extensive measures will be taken to make Manyam district a drug-free district with the cooperation, coordination and partnership of government departments through a joint action plan under the aegis of district women and child welfare department. Apparao conducted a review with government departments here on Friday.

On the occasion, it was suggested to install CCTV cameras in medical shops, bars and liquor stores to deal with drug problem. Andhra Pradesh has advanced technology and experts for drug control, Apparao said and enquired about what action was being taken to curb the menace. He said that the state government is giving high priority to drug control and a committee has been formed with some state ministers to discuss and formulate plans for control measures.

ICDS PD M N Rani, district child welfare officer A Satyanarayana and others participated in the review.

