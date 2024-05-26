Maoist arms dump unearthed in ASR dist

Paderu, ASR district : Alluri Sitharamaraju district police said a huge dump of explosives suspected to be hoarded by Maoists was unearthed in forest area near Panaslabanda village of galikonda panchayat under GK Veedhi mandal.

Disclosing this at a press conference here on Saturday, SP Tuhin Sinha said senior cadre of the banned CPI (Maoist) had hidden the dump to attacking the police personnel engaged in combing operations.

Landmines, explosive material and anti-government revolutionary literature were found in the dump, which was seized during inspections conducted under the limits of Sileru police station on Friday. The SP said that the investigation is on to find from where the Maoists bought the explosives and extensive searches were being conducted in the nearby areas.

Six steel carriage landmines, two directional mines, explosive material, 150 metre electrical wire, five kg nails and iron nuts and Maoist literature were found in the dump, Sinha said.

The SP and additional SP (Chinthapalli sub-division) Kommi Pratap Siva Kishore said that some more dumps hidden by the Maoists in the district will also be unearthed very soon. They said ideology of the Maoists are outdated and tribals were asked to stay away from the activities of the Maoists and not to believe their words. The SP congratulated G Madugula SI A Srinivasa Rao, Sileru SI Ramakrishna and RSI John Rohit for their role in recovering the dump. Appreciation certificates and cash rewards were given to the police personnel.