Maoist Maranna of Andhra Odisha special zone committee surrenders before police

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang said that Muttannagiri Jalandhara Reddy, a member of the Andhra Orissa Special Zone Committee, had surrendered before the police. A media briefing was held on Tuesday to this effect. The DGP said there was a reward of Rs 20 lakh on Maoist Jalandhar Reddy alias Maranna.

The DGP said Maranna played a role in the attacks on police stations. Muthannagiri Jalandhar alias Maranna alias Krishna (40), a Maoist from Kompally, Siddipet district, Telangana, was the first to join the Medak District Committee. DGP Sawang‌ said Maranna was a member of the AOB in the wake of several attacks and the 2008 massacre.

In the bomb blasts at Sunnipenta and Erragondapalem, he was accused of kidnapping Malkhangiri Collector. Maranna, who is accused of six murders, said he wants to come into public life after as there's no people's support.

He said he had decided to surrender due to lack of recruitment in the agency areas as well as in the past. He said there was no recruitment with the police activities going on mostly in AOB and he was attracted to the new surrender policy given by the government and surrendered. The DGP assured that all the facilities be provided to him on behalf of AP government.