Maoist Party Platoon Party Committee Member Arrested

Rajamahendravaram: Chinturu Police arrested Platoon Party Committee Member (PPCM) and 8th Platoon Deputy Commander Madakam Unga @ Ungal of Maoist Party in Lankapalli village suburb forest area under Chinturu police station limits, Alluri Sitarama Raju District. Ungal, a 30-year-old tribal belonging to the Gutti Koya tribe, hails from Sukuma district of Chhattisgarh state. He joined the Maoist Party as a party member in 2007. Since then, working as a party member, he rose step by step and continues to be a platoon party committee member.

District SP Tuhin Sinha disclosed the details in a media conference held at Chinturu Police Station on Saturday.

Ungal was caught by the Stare Special Police Party and CRPF personnel while carrying out combing in the forest area on the outskirts of Lankapalli as part of curbing Maoist activities. Ungal, who was going to arrange landmines in a nearby forest area caught by them. They seized his handbag. The police said that the Maoist party leaders and militia members who were with him escaped. The bag of Ungal contained two detonators, 2 grenades, CARDEX wire, iron pieces, and a cooker.

He was involved in around 37 criminal incidents in the Chinturu sub-division of Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Charla area of ​​Telangana state and Chhattisgarh state. He was also identified as an accused of some crimes.

He was involved in various crimes from December 2014 to August 2023. In December 2014, 14 CRPF commandos were killed in a Kasalpadu attack in Sukuma district. 25 CRPF commandos and two Maoists were killed in the Burkapal attack in March 2017. He was also present in the attack near Gorkha village in April of the same year. 12 CRPF commandos were killed in this. In March 2018, 9 CRPF commandos were killed in an ambush at Kasaram in Sukuma district.

Participated in the Zarmetta Ambush in March 2021. 17 CRPF commandos were killed in this. Participated in the Jeeraguda attack in April 2021. 22 CRPF commandos were killed in this. In October 2021, he was the main accused in the incident of setting a land trap in the suburbs of Mallampeta village of Chinturu mandal. He kidnapped and killed a person named Raj Kumar from Cheruvugumpu village of Yetapaka Mandal. In 2022, he took part in the incident of setting fire to a bus at Sarivela, Chinturu Mandal. He was also involved in the attack on the Chennapuram police camp, and two other incidents of killing of informers.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) K.V. Maheshwara Reddy, Commandant of 42 CRPF Battalion Dharm Prakash, Chinturu CI G. Appala Naidu, SI D. Srinivas, and others participated.