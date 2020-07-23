Maoist RK escapes narrowly and two injured after exchange of fire at AOB

Vizianagaram: An exchange of fire took place in Andhra-Odisha border (AOB) once again. Top Maoist leaders are reported to have narrowly escaped an exchange of fire between police and Maoists in the Munchangiputtu and Pedabayalu forest areas. The matter came to light late while Akkiraju Hargopal aka RK, a top Maoist leader, escaped in the crossfire, while AOB secretary Chalapathi and his wife Aruna were reportedly said to be seriously injured.

The police camean to know about the injures to the Maoists based on blood stains at the scene. Heavy rains, on the other hand, disrupted police coombing. Meanwhile, the Maoists are gearing up for a large-scale Martyrs' Week celebrations at the end of the month. Police said that they had been informed that a key meeting had been arranged for the week to plan programs for this purpose. However, police said the injured Maoists would be treated if they are surrendered.

The exchange of fire between security and the Maoists took place on Sunday, which is the first such incident happened this year.