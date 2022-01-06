Map schools in line with NEP, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tells officials

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials of the Education Department to ensure that the schools were mapped in line with the New Education Policy (NEP) and appoint subject-wise teachers.

At a review meeting on Wednesday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on providing additional facilities in schools keeping the increased student enrolment in view due to the Nadu-Nedu programme. He asked them to monitor the maintenance of existing infrastructure. He asked them to submit the 'Action Taken Report' on a regular basis.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to discuss with the teachers and seek their cooperation for implementation of the subject-wise teacher concept. The officials presented details of the training sessions being given to teachers on English. The Chief Minister asked them to make the best use of the apps intended to develop knowledge in English.

He also directed the district authorities to constantly monitor the schools and instructed the officials to inspect the quality of the Gorumudda scheme and rectify the lapses if any. He said they should also come up with new recipes and make sure that the quality of the food was good. Similarly, he said clean toilets and hygienic conditions in government schools need to be provided.

The Village Clinics should focus on the health conditions of students in Anganwadi centres. Schools should conduct regular tests to check anaemia among students and protect them from other health issues.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Education Special Chief Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary A R Anuradha, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar, Women and Child Welfare Director Kritika Shukla, School Education ( Mid-day Meals) director B M Diwan, School Education Advisor A Murali, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Project Director Vetri Selvi, APREIS Secretary V Ramulu, SCERT Director B Prathap Reddy and other officials were present.