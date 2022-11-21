  • Menu
Maredumilli: The Best Place to have a Trip
Maredumilli is an undulating plain with evergreen forests and extensive wildlife that is part of one of the country's leading eco-tourism projects....


Maredumilli is an undulating plain with evergreen forests and extensive wildlife that is part of one of the country's leading eco-tourism projects. Maredumilli is a haven for nature enthusiasts, adventurers, and out-of-the-way travelers. It is located in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari region, known for its rivers, ravines, and lush greenery. The resort, formally known as Valmiki Valley Vana Vihara Sthali, is an enchanted nest of nature's finest, offering visitors the most authentic, natural experiences.

With dense woods and the smell of the wild engulfing the region, an exploding count of flora and fauna, brilliant rivers pouring down the slopes and cracks, and intriguing campsites to find, it is undoubtedly one of the best places to visit. While at Maredumilli, you can see and visit various unique locations that are uncommon and difficult to come by. At the top of the list is the NandanavanamEthno Medical Awareness Centre.

Maredumilli is well-known for its huge collection of medicinal plants, and this website is only one more step in increasing public awareness of the advantages of indigenous medicinal plants. You can walk around here and discover the names of over a hundred herbs and plants with significant healing capabilities, both indigenous to Orissa and imported from the Western Ghats.

