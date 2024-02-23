Live
Maris Stella College holds workshop
Vijayawada: Fr Bala Yesu, a counselling psychologist, addressing the workshop on ‘Fostering leadership: Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders,’ at Maris...
Vijayawada: Fr Bala Yesu, a counselling psychologist, addressing the workshop on ‘Fostering leadership: Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders,’ at Maris Stella College here on Thursday said Swami Vivekananda said ‘Give me 100 energetic and motivated young men, and I shall transform India.’
He said that with youthful vigour, students exhibit high levels of curiosity, seeking novelty for pleasure, satisfaction, and motivation. If guided appropriately during this stage, youth become invaluable assets to the nation, capable of driving progressive transformation and leadership, he added.
Arjun Machiraju, programme manager of Care to Action-India who was another resource person.
The workshop aimed at cultivating leadership skills and mindset among students to thrive as future leaders. It featured interactive sessions, group activities, and real-world case studies, enabling participants to explore various facets of leadership and understand effective leadership styles, theories, and models. Objectives included introducing diverse leadership styles, enhancing essential skills like communication, critical thinking and problem-solving, and facilitating self-assessment to identify strengths and leadership potential.
Workshop was attended by Dr Sr Lavanya, Dr G Little Flower and 600 students.