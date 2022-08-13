Maris Stella College signs MoU with MAARPU Trust

Vijayawada (NTR District): Maris Stella College and MAARPU Trust entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday, commemorating 75 years of Indian Independence.

Freedom fighter and founder of MAARPU Trust Ravuri Manorama and Principal of Maris Stella College Dr Sr Jasintha Quadras signed the MoU.

The MoU aims at enhancing employability and skills of girl students pursuing Bachelors and Masters courses in Maris Stella College by providing them internship opportunities at MAARPU Trust.

Representatives of Maris Stella College and MAARPU Trust said the MoU would provide multifaceted internship opportunities to girl students in various sectors like health care, education, skill development, community building and gender studies.

This Understanding is a progressive step towards bringing together academic institutions and grassroots level organisations in order to equip students with right set of skills and knowledge to understand

and solve multi-faceted challenges that society faces.

College Correspondent Sr Sleeva Thumma, HoD of Social Work Department Sahaya Mary, Social Work Department faculty Kalpana, MAARPU Trust Gynecologist Dr Pragathi and MAARPU Trust Director Ravuri Suez were present during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding.