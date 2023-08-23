Live
Maritime sector sees a bright future
The country is looking at the blue economy and is striving to lead the blue economy by 2030 as targeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Infrastructure and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.
Speaking at the roadshow organised as a prelude of the third edition of the Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) 2023 hosted by Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), the minister mentioned that with 7,500-km of coastline in the country and Andhra Pradesh having the second largest coastline in the country stretching up to 974-km, the maritime sector in the country has a bright future.
Later, Amarnath gave a detailed digital presentation on the overview of the maritime sector of the country and state and its roadmap ahead.
VPA Chairperson M Angamuthu stated that the time is apt for those who want to invest in the maritime sector as it is flourishing. He mentioned that the roadshow is an avenue to bring in all the stakeholders into one platform. He further informed that the port has proposed investments worth Rs.34,000 crore with government and private agencies. MoUs related to these proposals will be signed during the ensuing ‘Global Maritime India Summit’ to be held in New Delhi from October 17 to 19.
Experts shared details on the future of Indian maritime industry, investment opportunities, policy discussions and agreements, networking and business opportunities and tapping skilled workforce.
Visakhapatnam Port Authority Deputy Chairperson Durgesh Kumar Dubey and VCTPL officials, state government officials, AP Maritime Board among others, were present.