Markapuram: Police personnel recovered from Corona felicitated

Markapuram: The Prakasam district police department is felicitating the police personnel who are rejoining the duty after receiving the treatment for COVID-19 and won the battle against Coronavirus successfully.

The Peddaraveedu police station constable Chandrasekhar and home guard Chiranjeevi who served in the COVID duties were infected with the Coronavirus while they were on duty. The district SP, Siddharth Kaushal made sure that all support from the police and medical departments extended to them and boosted their morale to recover successfully.

On Thursday, Chandrasekhar and Chiranjeevi rejoined their duties at the Peddaraveedu police station. The CI K Raghavendra, Peddaraveedu SI D Ramakrishna, Markapuram SI Kishore Babu, and station staff grandly welcomed the COVID warriors and felicitated them for extending the services to the public even risking their lives.