Market Yard EC members take oath

Anantapur: The swearing-in ceremony of the Anantapur Market Yard executive committee was held grandly. They proceeded to the market yard in a massive bike and auto rally from the Ambedkar Flyover bridge in Ramnagar, Anantapur.

Anantapur Urban MLA Daggupati Venkata Prasad, and MP Ambika Lakshminarayana AHUDA Chairman TC Varun attended the swearing-in ceremony as chief guests. They first presented bouquets to the new Chairperson Balla Pallavi and Vice-Chairperson Arshadullah and extended their best wishes.

Speaking on the occasion, political leaders expressed their hope that the new executive committee would pave the way for the development of the Anantapur Market Yard. They advised the new committee to provide better services to the farmers, fulfilling the vision of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who are working with the goal of farmer welfare. TDP and Janasena leader's participate programme