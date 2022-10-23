Markets abuzz with customers ahead of Deepawali festival

Tirupati: After witnessing a lacklustre Deepawali for two years owing to Covid pandemic, citizens have become enthusiastic this time to celebrate the festival with all paraphernalia. Though the festival falls on Monday, Tirupati roads are filled abuzz with increased business activities.

The cloth merchants were happy with people going on shopping spree. Several shops have been offering huge Deepawali discounts to attract customers. Even those selling clothes on the footpaths at the busy Gandhi road have been getting good business. Deepawali cannot be imagined without sweets and firecrackers. Apart from TK Street in the city which has more than a dozen sweet shops, they have come up at almost every location in the city.

It has become a custom for the residents in Tirupati to make the traditional sweet 'Ariselu' called here as 'Nippatlu' which are made of jaggery. Almost all shops have employed extra workers and extra counters to meet the demand. Heavy rush could be seen on TK Street with buyers of sweets.

Though, in general the demand for firecrackers has been coming down due to the exorbitant prices, people make it a point to buy even in some quantities as they feel it a sentiment to fire them.

The revenue authorities have allowed 55 shops in Tirupati urban limits at three locations. The sales have slowly increased by Saturday evening and the shopkeepers are hopeful of getting more business on Sunday.

However, a buyer commented that in the absence of an official mechanism to check the prices, the merchants have been increasing the prices as they wish. Sometimes, huge differences in prices could be seen based on the demand. The MRP rates on the packets have been providing them an opportunity to sell them at any price below that.

People were also thronging the footpaths in the city to buy clay diyas and lamps which are now available in various designs and shapes. Flower and fruit markets were also seen busy with buyers. It is the tradition of several families to buy Vratham on the occasion of Deepawali for which some set of puja material is required. Though the prices are skyrocketing, buying them becomes mandatory to perform Vratham, commented a woman buyer.