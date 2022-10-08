Massive explosion at Gangadhara Nellore police station in Chittoor

Nellore: Tension escalated in Chittoor after a massive explosion took place at Gangadhara Nellore Police station in Chittoor district in the early hours of Saturday. According to the sources, the blast took place at around 3 am and ASI Anjaneyulu Reddy and other staff were injured in the incident. As per the reports, windows, doors and the vehicles parked on the premises were destroyed in the explosion.





Police investigating whether the explosion caused due to seized Jilletin sticks or country-made bombs. It is said that the newly constructed police station was constructed over Jilletin sticks and is suspected that it might be the reason behind the blast.