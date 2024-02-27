Massive rally in support of Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy in Nellore

Former Kovuru MLA Polamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and his son, Kovuru TDP in-charge Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy, led a massive rally in support of Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy (VPR) in Nellore. The party leaders and activists gathered at VPR's house, where he was honored with shawls and flower bouquets. The rally participants enthusiastically chanted slogans in favor of VPR's leadership.

The gathering caused a stir as the leaders and activists arrived in cars and two-wheelers. VPR was introduced to many leaders during the event, and he received the support of prominent figures in Kovuru constituency.

Polam Reddy Srinivasulu Reddy and Dinesh Reddy personally met with Vemi Reddy, further solidifying their endorsement of VPR. The event was attended by Chief leaders of Kovuru constituency, activists, and other supporters.



The rally highlighted the widespread support for Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy as a leader within the political community, showcasing the strong backing he has from influential figures in the region.