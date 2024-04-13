Massive TDP rally in Nellore led by Dr. Ponguru Narayana and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy

A huge rally organized by former minister and Nellore City MLA candidate Dr. Ponguru Narayan and TDP MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy created a massive crowd in Nellore city. The rally, which started from Irugalamma temple and continued through various parts of the city, saw thousands of Telugu brothers, activists, and people coming together to show their support. The entire city turned yellow as the crowd enthusiastically shouted slogans like Jai TDP, Jai Narayana, Jai VPR.

Narayana and Vemireddy were warmly welcomed with mela talas, band drums, and activists dancing. The duo greeted the people on the campaign chariot and requested the citizens to vote for the bicycle symbol in the upcoming elections. They promised to bring development to Nellore and complete the NTR Necklace Road project, which will benefit seven lakh people in the city.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Ponguru Narayana highlighted the importance of completing the NTR Necklace Road project and providing necessary amenities to the people. He criticized the previous government for neglecting the development works and promised to prioritize the completion of the necklace road if elected. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy echoed Narayana's sentiments and assured the people of Nellore that under TDP's leadership, the city will see significant progress and development.

Both Narayana and Vemireddy urged the people to vote for the cycle symbol on May 13 and promised to work tirelessly for the development of Nellore. They expressed their commitment to completing the necklace road project and making Nellore a model city for the entire state. With the support of the people, they are confident of winning the upcoming elections and bringing about positive changes in the city.