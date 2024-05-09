Live
- Navigating careers: The role of internships
- Diamond League 2024 - Doha: When and where to watch
- Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha Contest: Amritpal Singh's Entry Alters Political Dynamics
- MEA Expresses Concern Over Canada's Alleged Support For Extremists And Criminals
- Enforcement Directorate Grills Rita Lal In Ranchi Cash Haul Case
- K’taka sex scandal: NCW says three men claiming to be cops forced one 'victim' to lodge false complaint
- New dispute looms between Rome and German NGOs helping migrants
- Batting in the ICC T20 World Cup wouldn’t be easy, says SRH opener Travis Head
- Honda opens new R&D facility in India to accelerate electrification
- Eminent doctor Raghu Ram's spirituality draws PM Modi's admiration
Just In
Massive Turnout in Allur for Bike Rally in support and f NDA candidate
In a spectacular display of unity and support, thousands of people flooded the streets of Allur to participate in the road show organized by NDA alliance candidate for Kavali assembly, Kavya Krishna Reddy, and MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy
In a spectacular display of unity and support, thousands of people flooded the streets of Allur to participate in the road show organized by NDA alliance candidate for Kavali assembly, Kavya Krishna Reddy, and MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy. The event also saw the presence of TDP national general secretary Beeda Ravichandra, Jana Sena Kavali constituency in-charge Alahari Sudhakar, and BJP Kavali constituency convener CVC Satyam.
The atmosphere was electric as the people of Allur, who hold Kavya Krishna Reddy in high regard as their son-in-law, welcomed the leaders with open arms and enthusiasm. The road show, reminiscent of a victorious Vijaya Yatra, resonated with the crowd, who expressed their desire to end the current regime and bring about positive change.
Speaking at the event, Beeda Ravichandra highlighted the developmental strides made during the TDP regime, while Kavya Krishna Reddy emphasized the need for Chandrababu to lead the state towards progress as Chief Minister. The call to end the rule of anarchy and expel the anarchist MLA echoed throughout the rally, signaling a unified front against disruptive governance.
The overwhelming support and fervor displayed by the people of Allur serve as a powerful message for change and progress in the state, with a clear mandate to usher in a new era of development and prosperity.
Type a message
Competitor's Analysis Tool
Generate seo-friendly Article Writer
Write a unique Keyword article for topic
Article Rewriter Generator Tool
Rewriting your article to avoid plagiarism
SEO Meta Description Generator
Generate Meta description for a website
Chat GPT Tools