Master plan for Visakha in four months: Narayana
- Municipal administration and urban development ministers holds a review with MLAs and leaders from Visakhapatnam as well as officials on the development of coastal city
- Says public opinion will be given priority in finalising the master plan
- Informs that metro line project will also be integrated into the master plan
- MLAs raise several local issues included road widening, drinking water shortages, and traffic congestion
Vijayawada : Minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana said that a comprehensive master plan for the development of Visakhapatnam will be finalized within four months. The plan will be designed based on public input and will focus on the city’s growth over the next three decades.
The minister made the announcement during a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Tuesday, which was attended by MLAs from Visakhapatnam, TDP leaders, and officials from the Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.
Among the attendees were Palla Srinivasa Rao, Ganababu, Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu, Konatala Ramakrishna, Panchakarla Ramesh, Vamsikrishna Srinivas, P Vishnukumar Raju, APUFIDC chairman Peela Govind, and othes.
Narayana criticised the previous YSRCP government for creating a master plan that allegedly served their own interests. He emphasised that the new plan would prioritise public opinion and address key urban challenges. The minister revealed that the metro line project would also be integrated into the master plan.
Additionally, the meeting discussed issues related to Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds, with Narayana assuring that a resolution would be reached soon.
Key focus areas during the discussions included road widening, resolving drinking water shortages, and alleviating traffic congestion. He also highlighted reforms in the town planning wing, promising simplified building permission processes to benefit citizens.
MLAs raised several local concerns during the meeting. Konatala Ramakrishna pointed out land-related issues in Anakapalle and Gajuwaka, as well as challenges related to drinking water supply and the beach corridor project.
Srinivasa Rao urged the minister to ensure that small landowners along roadways are not inconvenienced by development projects.
Vishnukumar Raju stressed the importance of addressing flaws in the existing master plan and called for a foolproof strategy, given Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s strong focus on Visakhapatnam’s development.
The meeting was also attended by principal secretary of municipal administration, Suresh Kumar, town planning director Vidyullata, and representatives from CREDAI and other associations.
Narayana reiterated the government’s commitment to transforming Visakhapatnam into a model city, with the master plan serving as a blueprint for sustainable and inclusive growth.