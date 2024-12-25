Live
Maternal Deaths: Collector O Anand expresses ire over medical staff
Nellore: While expressing displeasure over the poor performance of medical and health staff in bringing down maternal deaths, District Collector O Anand has instructed the staff to work with responsibility or otherwise get prepared to face departmental action.
In the wake of deaths of two women Madhavi (Mulapet in the city) and Muniratnamma (Kovuru) reported due to ma-ternal issues, the Collector has organised a meeting with the staff and doctors working at Primary Health Centres and ANMs in the presence of the family members of the deceased here on Tuesday.
On the occasion, the Collector has enquired with the staff over the reasons for the deaths of the two women and al-so sought written explanation from them.
He has instructed the Aarogyasri district coordinator to conduct a probe and submit comprehensive report on the issue.
He also ordered DM& HO to initiate action against ANM, Asha worker and doctor working at Mulapet PHC. DM& HO Sujatha and others were present.