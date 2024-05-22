Live
- YSRCP looks to have an edge in Madanapalle
- Can choronoworking be exactly what working moms are looking for?
- POLYCET admissions process begins tomorrow
- Sebi redefines mcap
- Only officials will face music if rules violated for Jagan, warns TDP
- Indian capital market reaches $5-trn milestone
- Residents get polluted water from panchayat taps
- Sanskrit inscriptions describe journey of Sage Agastya
- Temple witnesses heavy rush of devotees on last day
- Two AIIMS doctors held for facilitating cheating
Just In
Maths teacher awarded honorary doctorate
Highlights
Mathematics teacher of Madduru Zilla Parishad High School and the best teacher awardee of the state Kattunga Sita Ramanjaneyulu have been awarded an honorary doctorate.
Rajamahendravaram: Mathematics teacher of Madduru Zilla Parishad High School and the best teacher awardee of the state Kattunga Sita Ramanjaneyulu have been awarded an honorary doctorate.
The Bharat Virtual University for Peace and Education of Karnataka awarded him an honorary doctorate at a function held in Bangalore recently. The Dean of the University Dr PM Swaminathan presented the award to him.
East Godavari District School Education Officer K Vasudeva Rao, Dy EO EVBN Narayana, and other officials congratulated Ramanjaneyulu in the Government Boys High School in Madduru on Tuesday. He was praised for his excellent teaching skills for 34 years.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS