Maths teacher awarded honorary doctorate

District School Education Officer K Vasudeva Rao and other officials congratulating Madduru ZP High School mathematics teacher K Sita Ramanjaneyulu
Highlights

Mathematics teacher of Madduru Zilla Parishad High School and the best teacher awardee of the state Kattunga Sita Ramanjaneyulu have been awarded an honorary doctorate.

Rajamahendravaram: Mathematics teacher of Madduru Zilla Parishad High School and the best teacher awardee of the state Kattunga Sita Ramanjaneyulu have been awarded an honorary doctorate.

The Bharat Virtual University for Peace and Education of Karnataka awarded him an honorary doctorate at a function held in Bangalore recently. The Dean of the University Dr PM Swaminathan presented the award to him.

East Godavari District School Education Officer K Vasudeva Rao, Dy EO EVBN Narayana, and other officials congratulated Ramanjaneyulu in the Government Boys High School in Madduru on Tuesday. He was praised for his excellent teaching skills for 34 years.

