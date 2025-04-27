Matsyakara Sevalo benefits 1.29 lakh fishermen: CM

Etcherla (Srikakulam district): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched Matsyakara Sevalo (fishermen’s welfare) scheme at Budagatlapalem village in Etcherla Assembly constituency on Saturday.

He personally handed over Rs 20,000 financial assistance to each fisherman family in Turada Appanna and Alupalli Tavitayya on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said that the lives of fishermen had started to improve after the NDA government came to power in Andhra Pradesh. He said that as promised during the elections, they were coming to the rescue of the fishing community during the fishing-ban period by doubling the relief amount to Rs 20,000 per family. Approximately, Rs 259 crore has been disbursed to around 1,29,178 fishermen families under the scheme, he added.

He pointed out that, unlike past rulers who governed remotely by pressing buttons, he believed in personally meeting people and understanding their problems firsthand. He reiterated that ensuring welfare of all was his mission. “Some people exploit your efforts by owning boats and taking away a significant share of your earnings. I am here to support you," Naidu said and added that the community had always stood behind the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

He highlighted that it was the TDP government that in 2014 introduced compensation during the fishing ban period and spent ₹788 crore on fishermen’s welfare between 2014 and 2019.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Andhra Pradesh tops in fish exports, contributing 29 per cent to the nation’s fish production and 32 per cent to fish exports. The sector employs about 16.5 lakh people in the State, he added.