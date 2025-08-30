Live
May the blessings of Lord Ganesha reach all people: MLA
Kadapa: At the invitation of the committee members, Kadapa constituency MLA Madhavi Reddy and Kadapa district in-charge Srinivas Reddy visited the Vinayaka Mandapam set up in RVSR Nagar in Kadapa city and performed special pujas to Lord Ganesha. The priests offered them Tirtha prasadam.
Later, the RVSR Vinayaka Mandapam committee members felicitated the MLA with shawls and garlands. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA wished that all the people would be prosperous and happy with the blessings of Lord Ganesha.
District President Srinivas Reddy said that the decorations set up in the Vinayaka Mandapam were very wonderful. He greeted the committee members by name Committee members GV Vamsi, Devi Prasad Reddy, Dinesh Reddy, Nikhil, Mahesh, Naveen, Subbareddy, Dinesh Reddy, Naveen, Havish, Tarun, Jayakrishna, Tarun, and others participated in this programme.