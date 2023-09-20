Mayor assures to develop infrastructure in Guntur

Guntur: Guntur Mayor and Municipal Corporation Standing Committee chairman Kavati Sivanaga Manohar Naidu assured that the GMC new standing committee members will try to develop the infrastructure.



He addressed the GMC standing committee meeting held at his chamber at the GMC office on Tuesday.

He said the GMC standing committee approved the proposals sent by the corporators to take up development works in their divisions. He further said that the GMC is giving top priority for the development of infrastructure and roads widening to solve the traffic problem.

He said the GMC accepted the proposals relating to the construction of culverts, CC roads, and drains.

Standing committee members Sankuri Srinivasa Rao, Sk Mahammad, Kandrukunta Guravaiah, Malleboina Srivalli, Papathoti Ambedkar, Syamala Venkata Ramaanadevi, GMC deputy commissioner B Srinivasa Rao, T Venkata Krishnaiah, Srinivasa Rao, superintendent engineer Bhaskar and MHO Bhanu Prakash were present.