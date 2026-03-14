Mayor delivers emotional farewell speech

Tirupati: MayorDr R Sirisha gave an emotional farewell speech at the final council meeting of Tirupati Municipal Corporation here on Friday, marking the end of its five-year term.

Dr Sirisha said their work laid strong foundations for transforming the city’s skyline and paving the way for Greater Tirupati.

Becoming the first Mayor of historic Tirupati was a rare honour given by nearly five lakh citizens, she added, and if upgraded to Greater Tirupati, this council would be remembered as its first and last.

She said earlier councils focused on daily needs, but theirs aimed to change the city’s outline through key road widenings at Korlagunta Circle, Gangamma Temple Circle, Balaji Colony Junction and MR Palli Junction, and also future master plan roads.

She credited former MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy for support. She felt satisfied developing Gangamma Temple area, where she once struggled as a devotee. Corporators were lauded for exemplary services during Covid-19 and floods, becoming a national model. She urged council members to recall memories and good works.As a doctor entering politics, she found greater satisfaction in public service.

Thanking Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for elevating a BC woman, she lauded family, officers including Commissioner Mourya, staff and media for their affectionate move.

She kept the office controversy-free and completed her term proudly. She thanked all supporters.

MLC Cipai Subramanyam, Commissioner Mourya and others were present.