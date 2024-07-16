Mayor seeks MLAs’ support to develop Kurnool city

Kurnool: The Mayor of Kurnool Municipal Corporation, B Y Ramaiah, has called upon the newly elected MLAs and councillors to join hands to develop the city on all fronts.

The Mayor addressed municipal general body meeting in the presence of the newly-elected MLAs for the first time at the council hall here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramaiah extended a warm welcome to newly elected MLAs Gowru Cheritha Reddy (Panyam) and Boggula Dastagiri (Kodumur) as they took part in the general body meeting for the first time.

“Let us all join hands to develop Kurnool city on all fronts,” the Mayor said at the meeting.

Panyam MLA Gowru Cheritha Reddy pointed out that several colonies in Kallur mandal were not being supplied drinking water. She demanded supply of water during morning hours instead of late evening. Expressing concern over the pathetic state of roads, she asked the Mayor to take up repair works to the roads using gravel on war footing basis.

She said that there have been encroachments at several parks. Gowru Cheritha Reddy said that compound walls should be built around the parks and the weeds should be removed on the banks of Handri project.

Kodumur MLA Boggula Dastagiri stressed the need to improve sanitation in three wards in Kodumur constituency. He also said steps should be taken to prevent street dog menace besides resolving drinking water problem.

Municipal Commissioner A Bhargava Teja responding to the issues raised by the councillors has said that almost all problems would be resolved.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the functioning of the electricity department officials. He said the department personnel are least concerned to fix the problems even after they are repeatedly brought to their notice by the councillors.

As many as 15 resolutions were passed at the general body meeting. The council has decided to spend Rs 9.19 crore from the general funds for various development activities.