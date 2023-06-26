MBBS student ends life in Kurnool

Nellore: In a shocking incident, an MBBS student allegedly end his life at Vishwabharati Medical College in the district. According to the sources, the deceased, identified as Lokesh, a third-year MBBS student, was a native of Kavali, located in the Nellore district. The student was found hanging from a fan on Monday morning, prompting immediate action from local law enforcement.

Upon arriving at the scene, police registered a case and initiated an investigation. According to initial reports, police suspect that love failure could be the reason behind the student's drastic step. Police have since informed the deceased's father, Brahmananda Rao, of the unfortunate incident. The body was subsequently shifted to the government hospital mortuary in Kurnool for post-mortem.

In an effort to shed more light on the situation, police have taken Lokesh's phone and laptop into their custody for data examination. Friends of the deceased are also being questioned to gain insight into recent events and to establish whether any disputes or emotional issues may have contributed to the tragedy.