Meda Venkata Mallikarjun Reddy participates in Bhoomi Puja of temple in Shikarupalem Panchayat

During the Bhumi Pooja program, MLA Meda Venkata Mallikarjun Reddy and Zilla Parishad Chairman Akepati Amarnath Reddy expressed their happiness in being a part of the event and emphasized the importance of constructing new temples to fulfill the religious needs of the people. They also praised the efforts of the local community in coming together to support the construction of these temples.

The construction of the Gangamma Matla temple in Shikarupalem Panchayat is expected to provide spiritual solace to the devotees in the area, while the Nayanavaripalli Sri Rama Bhajan Mandir in Tatiguntapalli village will serve as a center for religious gatherings and devotional activities.

The public representatives urged the villagers and devotees to actively participate in the construction process and contribute towards the development of these temples. They also assured their support in addressing any issues or challenges that may arise during the construction phase.

Overall, the Bhumi Pooja program was a successful and joyous event, highlighting the importance of religious unity and community participation in the development of spiritual infrastructure.











