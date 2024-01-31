Medapati Sharmila Reddy Program schedule for the day

Medapati Sharmila Reddy, the Chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation schedule for the day. Here are the details of her programs:

1. At 11:30 a.m., Mrs. Medapati Sharmila Reddy will participate in the Dwakra Akka Chellemmala YSR Asara Sambara program at the Achanta Constituency East Palem YSR Party office. The event will be held under the leadership of Mr. Ranganatharaj, with the participation of Achanta Constituency MLA Cherukuwada.

2. At 3 PM, Mrs. Medapati Sharmila Reddy will participate in the University 13th, 14th and 15th graduation program at the NTR Convention Center in Rajanagaram Constituency Nannayya University. The event will be attended by Andhra Pradesh State Governor Manyashree Y. Abdul Nazir.

3. From 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM, Mrs. Medapati Sharmila Reddy will be available to everyone at the Near Home Camp Office on TTD Road, Danawaipet*

4. At 8:30 PM, Mrs. Medapati Sharmila Reddy will participate in the

Manda Vari Srimantam Celebrations at the Kakinada G-Convention Hall in the Kakinada Constituency. She has been invited by Manda Sattireddy.

The announcement is specifically addressed to leaders, activists, and print and electronic media friends to inform them about Mrs. Medapati Sharmila Reddy's schedule.