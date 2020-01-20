Medaram: Crowd management key, says CS Somesh Kumar

Medaram (Mulugu): The administration needs to focus on traffic management, the Telangana government Chief Secretary (CS) Somesh Kumar said. The CS, who along with Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy inspected arrangements for the ensuing biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara here on Sunday, said that authorities need to give top priority for the traffic management besides ensuring all the basic amenities so that devotees have a hassle free darshan of tribal deities.



He directed the officials to make sure all the connecting roads leading to Medaram in good shape. He also emphasised the need for geotagging of arterial junctions leading to jatara.

Referring to the congested causeway near Katakshapur lake that likely to cause traffic snarls, Somesh Kumar told the officials to widen it. "Besides ensuring free flow of vehicular movement, the focus should be on crowd management at the altars," the CS stated, directing the officials to chalk out a plan. He told the officials to wind up all the civil works in two days.

He emphasised the need for installing floodlights and signboards at all parking spaces. The approximate number of cars the parking place can accommodate should also be mentioned on the signboards.

The measures need to be taken to ensure water level in the Jampanna Vagu (stream) even for the comfort of the devotees, the CS said. "We will monitor the ground situation through teleconference every day, hence, the officials need to be aware of progress of works," Somesh Kumar mentioned.

The DGP told the officials to coordinate with the police in arranging the barricades. "All the 38 sectorial officials need to work in tandem so that to ensure peaceful conduct of the jatara," he said.

He informed the officials to have Plan B in case if they face any hiccups with the original plan in regard with the traffic and crowd management. Earlier, Bhadrachalam ITDA Project Officer V P Gautham explained the route map to the CS and DGP.