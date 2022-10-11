Media awards for journalists on Oct 30

Visakhapatnam: A talent promotion programme will be organised for journalists and their children on October 30 under the aegis of Vizag Journalists' Forum (VJF), said president of the forum Gantla Srinubabu and chairman of the media awards committee R Nagaraju Patnaik. An executive body meeting was held at the VJF Press Club here on Monday.

As a part of it, the members had a long discussion on various issues, including the forum elections. Speaking to the media, the VJF members said a number of decisions were taken regarding the welfare of the forum members. During their tenure, about Rs 23 lakh were spent for the medical expenses of journalists and their family members.

Journalists who excelled in the field will be presented to media awards at Andhra University YVS Murthy Auditorium on October 30. Along with Kapila Gopala Rao and Masuna Master Memorial Awards, cash, certificates would be presented to 32 journalists in print and electronic media, photo, video and web journalists in different categories, the forum members said. About 150 children of journalists will be given scholarships, they added.

The executive committee has decided to hold elections for VJF in April next. VJF secretary Dadi Ravi Kumar, vice president T Nanaji, treasurer PN Murthy, executive committee members E Eswara Rao, MSR Prasad, D Giri Babu, David and Shekharmantri participated in the conference.