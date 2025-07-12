Media lauded for making Vijayawada as ‘City of Victory’

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha on Friday emphasised the crucial role of media in transforming Vijayawada, the gateway to Andhra Pradesh’s new capital Amaravati, into a ‘City of Victory’.

Speaking at an interactive meeting following the successful conclusion of Yogaandhra, Collector Lakshmisha stated that the media’s extensive efforts were instrumental in the success of ‘Yogaandhra’, an initiative launched by the State government under the visionary guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, aiming for ‘Healthy Andhra’ and ‘Golden Andhra.’

The Collector explained that given the immense opportunities for tourism development in the district, new tourism circuits are being focused on. Visionary plans have been formulated to boost temple tourism and eco-tourism. Efforts are underway for projects such as the Mulapadu Butterfly Park - Biodiversity Park, Buddhist Circuit, and Kondapalli Toys Experience Centre.

During the event Collector Lakshmisha, who leads Team NTR was felicitated for achieving world records in Floating Yoga and Trikonasana.

DIPRO KV Ramana Rao, DPRO S Mohana Rao, Divisional PRO K Ravi, Publicity Supervisor VV Prasad also participated.