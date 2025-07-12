Live
- Amarnath Yatra: 10th batch of over 6,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu
- TN on high alert after Nipah virus cases in Kerala; medical teams deployed across borders
- Man drowns in Dehradun river as rain continues at many places
- Man held with over 5,000 bottles of fake cough syrup
- Punjab Assembly witnesses unruly scenes, Cong MLAs stage walk out
- Ram, Krishna, Shankar are symbols of our faith and heritage: Yogi
- Victim’s mom was on same floor when Radhika was shot
- IBCN 2025: Celebrating the Chettiar legacy
- Free bus facility for students in govt schools
- State to finalise Board, Corporation appointments on July 16
Media lauded for making Vijayawada as ‘City of Victory’
Vijayawada: NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha on Friday emphasised the crucial role of media in transforming Vijayawada, the gateway to Andhra...
Vijayawada: NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha on Friday emphasised the crucial role of media in transforming Vijayawada, the gateway to Andhra Pradesh’s new capital Amaravati, into a ‘City of Victory’.
Speaking at an interactive meeting following the successful conclusion of Yogaandhra, Collector Lakshmisha stated that the media’s extensive efforts were instrumental in the success of ‘Yogaandhra’, an initiative launched by the State government under the visionary guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, aiming for ‘Healthy Andhra’ and ‘Golden Andhra.’
The Collector explained that given the immense opportunities for tourism development in the district, new tourism circuits are being focused on. Visionary plans have been formulated to boost temple tourism and eco-tourism. Efforts are underway for projects such as the Mulapadu Butterfly Park - Biodiversity Park, Buddhist Circuit, and Kondapalli Toys Experience Centre.
During the event Collector Lakshmisha, who leads Team NTR was felicitated for achieving world records in Floating Yoga and Trikonasana.
DIPRO KV Ramana Rao, DPRO S Mohana Rao, Divisional PRO K Ravi, Publicity Supervisor VV Prasad also participated.